Cooks caught four of seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Steelers.

Cooks caught a 43-yard bomb on the opening drive but wasn't really heard from again until he found the end zone on a four-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, as tight end Rob Gronkowski dominated receiving work most of the game. This performance was definitely a step up from his previous two, but it's hard to ignore Cooks' recent slump is corresponding with poor play from quarterback Tom Brady, who's been on the injury report with an Achilles injury in recent weeks. Brady owns a 62.0 percent completion rate and 2:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last three games. Meanwhile, Cooks has caught just 41.1 percent of his 17 targets while averaging 38.3 receiving yards during that window. He'll remain a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option in a Week 16 rematch with Buffalo.