Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Heads to locker room after receiving hard hit
Cooks was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots after taking a hard hit from Eagles' safety Malcolm Jenkins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cooks caught a 23-yard pass from Tom Brady and did not see Jenkins coming as he tried to bounce outside. The speedy receiver is presumably undergoing concussion tests to determine if he can return to the contest. More information will be known following evaluation.
