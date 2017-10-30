Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Held in check versus Chargers

Cooks caught five of eight targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.

Cooks finished second on the team in targets, but he recorded a long gain of just nine yards en route to an average of 5.2 yards per catch. On pace for over 1,100 receiving yards, Cooks' performance in this one is a reminder that his role on a sometimes unpredictable New England offense lends itself to the occasional lean week. Still, he's one of the most-targeted options week in and week out and will look to bounce back against the Broncos after the upcoming bye.