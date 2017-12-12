Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Held to one catch
Cooks caught one of seven targets for 38 yards in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Cooks' lone reception didn't come until the Patriots' final offensive drive of the game, as he was locked down by cornerback Xavien Howard and paid close attention to in the absence of Rob Gronkowski (suspension). With just three receptions for 55 yards over the past two weeks, Cooks' recent slump couldn't come at a worse time for fantasy owners, and Sunday's matchup in Pittsburgh certainly poses a tough task as well. However, considering he still ranks in the top 10 league-wide in receiving yards (924) this season, owners should still be plenty aware of Cooks' ability to break out.
