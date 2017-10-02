Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Held to three catches in Week 4

Cooks caught three of his six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.

Cooks continues to see a heavy workload, as he was on the field for 64 of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense Sunday, but his Week 4 production was certainly a letdown after the speedy wideout put up a 5/131/2 stat line in Week 3. Cooks and the Patriots will look to quickly rebound Thursday on the road against the 2-1 Buccaneers, who have allowed an average of 315.7 passing yards per game to date. Only the Patriots have allowed more (324).