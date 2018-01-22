Cooks brought in six of eight targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 24-20 AFC championship game win over the Jaguars.

The speedster found some rare success against the Jags' pair of stalwart corners, doubling up his reception total from last Saturday's divisional-round win over the Titans in the process. Among his six catches, Cooks notched an 18-yard grab on a key early fourth-quarter drive, which was preceded by a game-long 31-yard reception on the second play of the contest in which he got loose from Jags linebacker Telvin Smith downfield. In between, Cooks served as a deep threat on multiple occasions, and as a pivotal component of the passing game once Rob Gronkowski was lost for the game in the first half due to a head injury. His eight targets tied with Dion Lewis for second on the afternoon behind Danny Amendola, and Cooks should once again see a prominent role in two weeks' time when the Patriots face off with the winner of the Vikings-Eagles NFC championship game showdown in Super Bowl LII.