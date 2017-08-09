Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Impresses in training camp

Cooks has enjoyed an impressive training camp, the Patriots' official site reports.

Per the report, the wideout's quickness and deep speed have been on display, making him arguably the most impressive player on the field of late. Meanwhile, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald echoes the notion that Cooks has made quite an impression since joining the Patriots, with the wideout's rapport with QB Tom Brady growing by the day. As long as Cooks can stay healthy -- and he's played 16 games in each of the last two seasons -- the 24-year-old's field-stretching ability will add an explosive element that the New England passing attack has largely lacked since the departure of Randy Moss. Fantasy utility is bound to follow, with the slight caveat that the team's offense also features a handful of other capable pass-catchers, namely fellow wideouts Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, as well as tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs James White and Dion Lewis.