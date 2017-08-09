Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Impresses in training camp
Cooks has enjoyed an impressive training camp, the Patriots' official site reports.
Per the report, the wideout's quickness and deep speed have been on display, making him arguably the most impressive player on the field of late. Meanwhile, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald echoes the notion that Cooks has made quite an impression since joining the Patriots, with the wideout's rapport with QB Tom Brady growing by the day. As long as Cooks can stay healthy -- and he's played 16 games in each of the last two seasons -- the 24-year-old's field-stretching ability will add an explosive element that the New England passing attack has largely lacked since the departure of Randy Moss. Fantasy utility is bound to follow, with the slight caveat that the team's offense also features a handful of other capable pass-catchers, namely fellow wideouts Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, as well as tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs James White and Dion Lewis.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Picking up the system well•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Fifth-year option picked up by Patriots•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Dealt to New England•
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Could be headed to Pats or Titans•
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Name pops up in trade discussions•
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Expected to remain with Saints•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...