Patriots' Brandin Cooks: One-catch effort overshadowed by injury to Edelman
Cooks logged 32 snaps in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, hauling in one of his two targets for eight yards.
Cooks' modest stat line Friday is a product of preseason game-flow, but the big news here is that teammate Julian Edelman is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in the contest. If that's the case, expect Cooks, who was already destined to provide a field-stretching component to the New England offense, to see an uptick in volume in the absence of Edelman, whose 158 targets ranked third in the NFL in 2016. The same could be said for Chris Hogan, who would figure to see added opportunities in a starting role, as well as Danny Amendola, who could provide PPR value via his involvement in the short-to-intermediate passing game.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Records one catch in preseason loss•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Impresses in training camp•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Picking up the system well•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Fifth-year option picked up by Patriots•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Dealt to New England•
-
Saints' Brandin Cooks: Could be headed to Pats or Titans•
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...