Cooks logged 32 snaps in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, hauling in one of his two targets for eight yards.

Cooks' modest stat line Friday is a product of preseason game-flow, but the big news here is that teammate Julian Edelman is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in the contest. If that's the case, expect Cooks, who was already destined to provide a field-stretching component to the New England offense, to see an uptick in volume in the absence of Edelman, whose 158 targets ranked third in the NFL in 2016. The same could be said for Chris Hogan, who would figure to see added opportunities in a starting role, as well as Danny Amendola, who could provide PPR value via his involvement in the short-to-intermediate passing game.