Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Only downfield threat Thursday

Cooks brought in five of eight targets for 85 yards in Thursday's 19-14 win over the Buccaneers.

Following a sluggish three-catch, 38-yard effort in a Week 4 loss to the Panthers, Cooks was able to bounce back to an extent with Thursday's effort. A team-long 34-yard reception helped boost up his YPC figure, but he still averaged just under a respectable 13.0 yards per grab on his other four catches. Cooks' involvement has fluctuated somewhat through the first five weeks, as he's essentially alternated solid efforts with a couple of subpar performances. He'll look to build a measure of consistency when the Patriots tangle with the Jets in Week 6.