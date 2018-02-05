Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Out for remainder of Super Bowl
Cooks has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Super Bowl with a head injury.
Cooks was not cleared to return after undergoing evaluation following a hard hit from Philadelphia safety Malcolm Jenkins. The ex-New Orleans Saint will finish the game with one catch for 23 yards and one carry for one yard. Expect Philip Dorsett to see increased snaps with Cooks out.
