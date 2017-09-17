Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Quiet in return to New Orleans

Cooks caught two of four targets for 37 yards and added six yards on the ground in Sunday's 36-20 win over New Orleans.

After trading a first-rounder and swapping mid-round picks, the assumption was that Cooks could be the second coming of Randy Moss in New England, especially after Julian Edelman went down with a torn ACL. That hasn't been the case minus a 54-yard gainer in Week 1 as Cooks has as many catches through two weeks as running back Rex Burkhead. It seems as though the Patriots have turned to beating teams inside with their backs and tight ends. While that doesn't do Cooks much good at this point, watch for him to pick up the pace as defenses are forced to single him up in response - a perilous move given his speed.