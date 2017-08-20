Play

Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Records one catch in preseason loss

Cooks brought in his sole target for seven yards in Saturday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Texans.

Cooks and quarterback Tom Brady thus connected for the first time in game action, a process that's expected to repeat itself with overwhelming frequency during the coming season. The fourth-year wideout saw well over 100 targets in the Saints' pass-heavy system the last two campaigns, but with the Patriots' reputation for spreading the ball around -- and the presence of an elite tight end -- Cooks is likely to see at least a slight downturn in looks. He'll look to further solidify his rapport with Brady during what should be extended action next Friday against the Lions.

