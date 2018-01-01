Cooks snagged five of 11 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown and added eight yards on three carries

Cooks scooted past a pair of defenders that got caught up in a pick and hauled in a five-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. It was Cooks' second score in his last three games and the contest featured a matched season-high 11 targets. Cooks will get his next opportunity in the Division Round and he'll need to improve against quality opponents if he wants to aid in a deep New England run. In five games against teams that entered Week 17 in the AFC playoff picture, Cooks has averaged just three catches and 42 yards this season.