Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Two long touchdowns against Houston

Cooks caught five of seven targets for 131 yards and two touchdowns while adding a two-point conversion in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

Cooks had been relatively quiet through his first 10 quarters with New England, but exploded for touchdown catches of 42 and 25 yards in the second half. The latter score put his team ahead by one point with 23 seconds to play and was accompanied by a successful two-point conversion catch to provide the final margin. Cooks is seeing less volume in New England than he did with New Orleans, but the combination of Cooks' explosiveness and Tom Brady's ability to find his receivers makes the speedster capable of producing elite performances like this one any given week.