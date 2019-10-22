Bolden carried once for two yards and caught all four of his targets for 39 yards in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets.

Bolden, who was on the field for 18 of the Patriots' 82 snaps on offense in the contest, saw his three-game TD streak snapped Monday, but he still managed to make a mark as a pass-catcher while serving as a complementary option behind Sony Michel and James White. Whether he maintains a similar role in this coming Sunday's game against the Browns likely hinges on the availability of Rex Burkhead (foot), who has missed three straight games.