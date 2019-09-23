Bolden was on the field for 22 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets. In the process, he carried twice for minus-two yards and caught two of his three targets for 21 yards.

Bolden also saw 22 special-teams snaps Sunday, which is typical for him. His uptick in offensive snaps was the result of James White (personal) being unavailable. With White on track to return to the lineup in Week 4, Bolden figures to once again make most of his impact as a special-teamer when the Patriots face the Bills on the road this coming weekend.