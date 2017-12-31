Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Could see added opportunities in Week 17
With James White (ankle), Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) inactive Sunday, Bolden is in line to work behind Dion Lewis in Sunday's game against the Jets.
Bolden earns his keep as a core special teams player, but he's in line to work in a complementary role behind Lewis on Sunday. It remains to be seen how extensive his workload will be, but Bolden can provide Lewis with breaks when he needs them in Week 17, plus he's a solid enough pass-catcher to take on some some change-of-pace duty as well.
