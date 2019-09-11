Bolden (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Bolden was a new appearance on the injury report after playing Week 1 versus the Steelers and recording one carry for seven yards. The Patriots may simply be looking to keep Bolden fresh, and full participation in practice Thursday or Friday would clear up any worries.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories