Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Dealing with hamstring injury
Bolden (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Bolden was a new appearance on the injury report after playing Week 1 versus the Steelers and recording one carry for seven yards. The Patriots may simply be looking to keep Bolden fresh, and full participation in practice Thursday or Friday would clear up any worries.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: One carry Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Returns to New England•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: One reception to cap season•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Scores third touchdown of 2018•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Logs one carry in loss•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Burns old squad twice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...