Patriots safety Devin McCourty expects Bolden to resume his football career in 2021, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Bolden originally was scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, before a COVID/19 opt-out pushed the final year of his contract back to 2021. He's scheduled for a $1.98 million cap hit, with the Patriots able to free up $1.49 million if Bolden is released, per overthecap.com. The 31-year-old RB has largely made a living on special teams, getting only 52 touches in 61 regular-season appearances from 2016 to 2019.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Won't play this season•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Logs 15 carries in 2019•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Logs 23 special teams snaps•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Logs 11-yard carry Sunday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Works on special teams in Week 9•