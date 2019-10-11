Bolden logged 12 of a possible 82 snaps on offense in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Giants, en route to rushing three times for 23 yards and a TD and catching both of his targets for 22 yards.

Bolden has now found the end zone in three straight games, but that's a trend that can't be counted on in the coming weeks, especially with Rex Burkhead (foot) -- who has missed two straight games -- a candidate to return to action in Week 7.