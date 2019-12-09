Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Finds end zone in loss
Bolden scored a 10-yard touchdown on his only carry during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.
With Sony Michel struggling early, Rex Burkhead and Bolden become more involved in the offense as the game progressed, and Bolden capitalized with his fourth TD of the season -- albeit his first since Week 6 -- on only 24 total touches. Despite his impressive efficiency when he gets a chance, the veteran back will probably remain primarily a special-teams contributor for the Pats over the final weeks.
