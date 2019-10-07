Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Hauls in 29-yard TD pass
Bolden was on the field for 11 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-7 win over Washington, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Though Bolden's snap count remained modest in Week 5, he still managed to log five carries for 13 yards and haul in his only target for a 29-yard TD. That marks two straight games in which Bolden has scored, but he's still a risky fantasy roll going forward, given the fact that he's clearly behind Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead (foot) -- when healthy -- in the Patriots' backfield pecking order.
