Bolden was on the field for seven of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.

Bolden, who had gone back-to-back games without a carry or catch, logged one rush in the one for 11 yards. His involvement in the Patriots offense will remain limited as long as Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead are available, but Bolden does at least suit up on a weekly basis due to his special-teams prowess.