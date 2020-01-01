Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Logs 15 carries in 2019
Bolden finished the 2019 regular season with 15 carries for 68 yards and three TDs and nine catches on 11 targets for 111 yards and a receiving score over the course of 15 games.
Bolden, who spent the 2018 season with the Dolphins, returned to the Patriots in 2019, reprising his role as a versatile backfield depth option and core special teamer for the team. He's under contract with New England through the 2020 season and is thus slated to continue to work in the complementary role that he's handled capably (aside from his year in Miami) since joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2012.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Logs 23 special teams snaps•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Logs 11-yard carry Sunday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Works on special teams in Week 9•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Role in offense reduced•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Catches four passes Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.