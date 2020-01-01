Bolden finished the 2019 regular season with 15 carries for 68 yards and three TDs and nine catches on 11 targets for 111 yards and a receiving score over the course of 15 games.

Bolden, who spent the 2018 season with the Dolphins, returned to the Patriots in 2019, reprising his role as a versatile backfield depth option and core special teamer for the team. He's under contract with New England through the 2020 season and is thus slated to continue to work in the complementary role that he's handled capably (aside from his year in Miami) since joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2012.