Bolden was on the field for just one snap on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.

Bolden did see action on 23 special teams snaps Sunday and that's where he'll continue to make his biggest mark down the stretch, as long as fellow running backs Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead are available.

