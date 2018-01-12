Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Logs limited carries in 2017
Bolden finished up the 2017 season with 13 carries for 67 yards and one catch for seven yards in 16 games.
The 27-year-old has been with the Patriots since 2012, and he's managed to stick around that long thanks to his versatility and special-teams prowess. Bolden is slated to become a free agent this offseason, but it's not hard to imagine him re-signing with New England in order to reprise his current role with the team. Also in line to become free agents this offseason are fellow running backs Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead, but in any case, if Bolden is brought back by the Patriots, it would not be to compete for a starting slot.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Rushes for 46 yards Sunday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Could see added opportunities in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Not part of the rushing attack in Week 1•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Re-signs with Patriots•
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...