Bolden finished up the 2017 season with 13 carries for 67 yards and one catch for seven yards in 16 games.

The 27-year-old has been with the Patriots since 2012, and he's managed to stick around that long thanks to his versatility and special-teams prowess. Bolden is slated to become a free agent this offseason, but it's not hard to imagine him re-signing with New England in order to reprise his current role with the team. Also in line to become free agents this offseason are fellow running backs Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead, but in any case, if Bolden is brought back by the Patriots, it would not be to compete for a starting slot.