Bolden was on the field for five snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. In the process, he turned his only carry into a four-yard TD.

The Week 4 score aside, Bolden continues to make most of his impact as a special teamer, with his role in the Patriots' offense limited as long as Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead are all healthy.