Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Not playing Sunday
Bolden (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against Miami.
Bolden was a limited participant in practice all week but evidently wasn't healthy enough to play in Week 2. Considering the Patriots are heavy favorites against the Dolphins on Sunday, it wouldn't be a surprise to see both Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris get work throughout the second half if the game gets out of hand, a possibility that is even more likely now with the veteran running back unable to play.
