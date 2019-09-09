Bolden logged just one of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.

Bolden, who recorded a seven-yard carry on that play, did make his mark, however, by logging 16 special teams snaps, which included a pair of kick returns for 35 yards. Bolden's prowess as a special-teamer will keep him on the Patriots' game-day roster most weeks, but he remains behind Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead in the team's backfield pecking order.