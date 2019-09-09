Patriots' Brandon Bolden: One carry Week 1
Bolden logged just one of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers.
Bolden, who recorded a seven-yard carry on that play, did make his mark, however, by logging 16 special teams snaps, which included a pair of kick returns for 35 yards. Bolden's prowess as a special-teamer will keep him on the Patriots' game-day roster most weeks, but he remains behind Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead in the team's backfield pecking order.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Returns to New England•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: One reception to cap season•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Scores third touchdown of 2018•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Logs one carry in loss•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Burns old squad twice•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Picks up first carry•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...