Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Placed on Non-Football Illness list
Bolden (undisclosed) has been placed on the Non-Football Illness list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
There isn't much information on Bolden's illness. The seventh-year back will have to compete for playing time in a crowded backfield that features several newcomers, including the likes of first-round pick Sony Michel and offseason addition Jeremy Hill.
