Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Practicing Friday
Bolden (illness) joined his teammates at practice Friday after beginning training camp on the non-football illness list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Bolden has hung around with the Patriots for each of his first six seasons in the NFL, but his role in the last couple of seasons has diminished to simply a special teams player. The additions of Sony Michel and Jeremy Hill this offseason put him further behind the eight ball regarding a 53-man roster spot following camp, so he'll need to take full advantage of training camp to prove he deserves to remain with the club through cuts.
