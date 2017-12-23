Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Questionable for Week 16
Bolden is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills with a groin injury.
Bolden was a limited participant in practice this week to earn the questionable tag. The 27-year-old has not been a factor in the Patriots' backfield this season and should continue to serve his role on special teams if able to suit up Sunday.
