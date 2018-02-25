Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Re-ups with New England
Bolden and the Patriots agreed Saturday to a one-year, $880,000 contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Since going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2012, Bolden has spent all six of his NFL seasons in New England, though he's only logged 14 carries the past two years. Even with backfield mates Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee facing uncertain futures with the Patriots, Bolden likely won't be called upon to see an uptick in offensive snaps, as he was re-signed almost entirely for his strong work on special teams.
