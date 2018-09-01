Bolden was released by the Patriots on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Patriots released Bolden at the same time last year, then brought him back a couple days later. It's something teams do to help with roster flexibility during the mad dash to acquire players that have been waived or released by other teams. Of course, the Patriots might move on from Bolden if they find another player capable of handling a similar role on special teams.

