Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Role in offense reduced
Bolden was on the field for three of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.
Bolden, who didn't record a carry or catch Sunday, logged 22 special teams snaps in the contest. He saw his role in New England's offense reduced in Week 8, with Rex Burkhead back in the team's backfield mix. Until the next injury hits the team's running back corps, Bolden's touches figure to be sporadic.
