Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Rushes for 35 yards Thursday
Bolden carried three times for 35 yards in Thursday's 37-20 preseason win over the Eagles.
Bolden has been with the Patriots since 2012, and he's managed to stick around that long thanks to his versatility and special-teams prowess. Fantasy relevance this season seems unlikely for the 28-year-old, but it would be a surprise if Bolden didn't survive the team's final roster cuts.
