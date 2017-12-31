Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Rushes for 46 yards Sunday
Bolden carried nine times for 46 yards and caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Jets.
With James White (ankle), Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) all inactive Sunday, Bolden saw work behind Dion Lewis in the Patriots' Week 17 offense. By the time the Patriots return to action following their first-round playoff bye, the team's backfield should be healthier, which will result in Bolden returning to his normal reserve RB/core special-teamer role.
