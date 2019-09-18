Play

Bolden (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Bolden will be ready to play in Sunday's game versus the Jets. Although he's buried on the depth chart, the Patriots are heavy favorites and could deploy Bolden in garbage time if the game ends up a blowout. However, even when the Patriots were far ahead of the Steelers, they opted for Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris first.

