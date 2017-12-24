Bolden (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Bolden was limited in practice throughout the week but won't be limited in Sunday's game. The backup running back has just two rushes for one yard through 14 games this season. However, with Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle) being held out, Bolden could see a couple touches behind Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee.

