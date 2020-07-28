Bolden will opt out of the 2020 season, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Bolden is one of five Patriots -- so far -- with intentions to skip the upcoming campaign. The 30-year-old running back has played 2,016 career snaps on special teams and only 806 on offense, so his absence won't demand much of an adjustment from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
