Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Works on special teams in Week 9
Bolden was on the field for 19 special-teams snaps in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.
With Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead all healthy enough to play at this stage, Bolden will continue to make his biggest impact on special teams. He served as the Patriots' primary kickoff returner in Week 9, en route to returning two kicks for 53 yards.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Role in offense reduced•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Catches four passes Monday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Finds end zone again•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Hauls in 29-yard TD pass•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Logs TD on only carry•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Catches two passes in Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.