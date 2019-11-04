Bolden was on the field for 19 special-teams snaps in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.

With Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead all healthy enough to play at this stage, Bolden will continue to make his biggest impact on special teams. He served as the Patriots' primary kickoff returner in Week 9, en route to returning two kicks for 53 yards.

