Patriots' Brandon Copeland: Ready to rock for Week 2
Copeland (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Copeland will face the Seahawks despite having been limited in practice due to a knee injury all week. The veteran linebacker isn't on the IDP radar outside of deep formats.
