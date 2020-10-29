Copeland (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old was declared out for the season after suffering the torn pectoral during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, so the move to injured reserve was only a matter of time. Copeland finishes the season with 12 total tackles in six games.
