Copeland suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and will be shut down for the season, Zach Cox of NESN.com reports.

Copeland is on a one-year deal with the team, so this may have been the 29-year-old's last game with New England. Although he started four games for the Patriots, Copeland logged just 16 percent of the defensive workload this season. Rookie Anfernee Jennings and Cassh Maluia could absorb the reps Copeland leaves behind. Copeland is expected to land on injured reserve at some point this week.