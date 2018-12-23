Patriots' Brandon King: Can't shake injury
King (knee) will be inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
King has yet to log a defensive snap all season, working as an important special-teams role instead. Ramon Humber could take over those duties in this outing, but there aren't fantasy implications attached.
