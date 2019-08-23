Patriots' Brandon King: Departs on cart
King left Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers on a cart after suffering an apparent left leg injury, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
The details surrounding King's injury aren't clear just yet, though it's not a good sign that he couldn't get off the field under his own power.
