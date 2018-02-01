Patriots' Brandon King: Full participant Thursday
King (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session.
King was limited during Wednesday's practice due to an unspecified knee injury but the issue didn't hinder him at all Thursday. He isn't expected to be limited by the injury during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Look for King to see his typical role as a depth safety and special teams player.
