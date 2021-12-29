King (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports, as a result of testing positive for the virus, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
King has played mostly on special teams this season, so any potential absence while in protocols would have little impact on the Patriots' secondary.
