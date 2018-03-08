King agreed Thursday with the Patriots on a two-year, $2.6 million contract extension, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

A core special-teams contributor for the Patriots since joining the club as an undrafted rookie in 2015, King will earn a pay raise for his quality work in kick coverage the past three seasons. Barring significant injuries to the secondary, however, don't expect the Patriots to turn to King for duties on defense in 2018. All 535 of his career regular-season snaps have come on special teams.